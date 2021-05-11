Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ CSQ opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

