Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NASDAQ CSQ opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
