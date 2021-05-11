Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. 212,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,740. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

