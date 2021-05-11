Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:CALT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,309. The company has a market capitalization of $680.21 million and a PE ratio of -19.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) by 199.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,687 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 4.37% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $35,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.