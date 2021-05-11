Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 594 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CDC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.37. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,705. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $67.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

