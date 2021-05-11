Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 89,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,547,000.

VOO stock traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.84. The company had a trading volume of 303,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,491. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

