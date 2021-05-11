Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 55,077 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.09. The company had a trading volume of 93,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.35 and a 200 day moving average of $241.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $169.17 and a 1-year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

