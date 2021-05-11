Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 7,602 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.52. 34,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

