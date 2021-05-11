Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCO. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.59.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$23.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.94. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

