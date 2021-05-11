Canaccord Genuity Raises Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $46.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.43% from the company’s current price.

PINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Premier by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

