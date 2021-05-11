Canacol Energy (CNNEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.98 million for the quarter.

Shares of CNNEF opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

