Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$143.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$143.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$604,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,858,146.98. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at C$109,423.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock worth $870,946.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$136.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of C$96.30 billion and a PE ratio of 27.64. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$108.78 and a 12-month high of C$149.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$142.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$140.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

