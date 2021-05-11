Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Posts Earnings Results

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.17 EPS. Cannae’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cannae stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,835. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62.

In related news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

