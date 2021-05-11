Cantillon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,619,215 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,619,215 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,633,000. Citrix Systems comprises 2.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,534 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,552. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.66. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $185,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.