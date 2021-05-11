Cantillon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,796 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $424,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.