Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lumos Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.38) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.05). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.24) EPS.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of LUMO opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.