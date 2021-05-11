Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.88.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.