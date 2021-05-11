Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWC. Hovde Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CSWC stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.45. 2,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,112. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $465.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 388.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

