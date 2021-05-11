CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,498 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after acquiring an additional 215,886 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $4,692,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $2,357,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTZ opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.26. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

