CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,471,000 after acquiring an additional 305,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 146,748 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,360,000 after acquiring an additional 111,271 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 105,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $659,363.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,750 over the last ninety days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

