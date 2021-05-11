CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $207,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after buying an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.08.

NOC opened at $373.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.34 and a 200 day moving average of $310.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

