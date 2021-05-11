CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,200 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Envista by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $67,374,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $3,032,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of NVST opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -348.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,723.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $11,946,934. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

