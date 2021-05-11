CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 28,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOV stock opened at $153.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

