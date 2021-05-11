CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 53,537 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,537 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 96,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,840 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

