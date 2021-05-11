CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.17. 21,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,363. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.