CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 124.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. 1,421,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,767,020. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $221.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

