CapWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,931. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.29.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.