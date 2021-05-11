Carl C. Icahn Sells 801,996 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $8,982,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TEN opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.00.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 484,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

