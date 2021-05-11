CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Announces Earnings Results

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%.

PRTS stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $722.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07.

In other CarParts.com news, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $874,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,872,556.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,158 shares of company stock worth $6,815,769. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

