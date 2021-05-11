Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,853,000 after buying an additional 1,260,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

