Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Raised to $120.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

CRI opened at $105.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,088 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 6,436.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

