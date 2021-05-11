Cascades (TSE:CAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$17.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CAS. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.71.

Cascades stock opened at C$13.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$12.80 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.40.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.9699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.11%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

