Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,541 shares in the company, valued at $41,677,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,430,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 398,121 shares of company stock valued at $26,998,799 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

