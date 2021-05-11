Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 1,399,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $490.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRX. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.