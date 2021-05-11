Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 2,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,521. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectar Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

