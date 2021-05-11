Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 17,573 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:COWZ opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08.

