Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 428,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,288,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 63.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.