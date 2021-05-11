Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $616,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 165.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

