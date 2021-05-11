Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $711,000 Holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,597,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter.

VIS opened at $201.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.96. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $107.21 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

