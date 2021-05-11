Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 7,455 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

LUV stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

