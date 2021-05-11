Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $942,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $118.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $125.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.