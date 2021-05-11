Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,843,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.