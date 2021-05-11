Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

CRNT stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $264.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

