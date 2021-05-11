CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CEVA traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,109. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,490.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

