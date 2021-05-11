CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a market cap of $967.19 million, a PE ratio of 4,240.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $399,261.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,595,000 after buying an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after buying an additional 301,423 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in CEVA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.