CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $60.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.17.

NYSE:CF opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $809,997.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

