Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $10.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

