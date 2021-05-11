Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $10.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $11.05.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.