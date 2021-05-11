Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSH.UN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$12.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.35. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$7.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 871.43%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

