CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $153,256.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00002974 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 38% against the dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $153,256.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $368.15 or 0.00660823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00065822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 142% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00244954 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $682.37 or 0.01224852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00031125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.99 or 0.00732342 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.