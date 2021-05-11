Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. 684,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,104. The stock has a market cap of $160.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

CHMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

