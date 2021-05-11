Chester Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
OTCMKTS:CNBA opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. Chester Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $54.00.
Chester Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Chester Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chester Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.