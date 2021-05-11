Chester Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:CNBA opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. Chester Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Get Chester Bancorp alerts:

Chester Bancorp Company Profile

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Chester Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chester Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.